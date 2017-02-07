Iran repeats the same mistake? - COMMENT

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian side again engaged in provocation against Azerbaijan. Although Iranian officials try to look good for Azerbaijan, they act in exact opposite way.

According to the Armenian media, Armenia's music band "Voice of Artsakh" to perform a concert in Iran on February 8, artistic director of the group Lira Kocharyan said. According to her, the team has 13 members. The band plans to participate in the activities dedicated to the 38th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Invitations of group members to such events, generally any cultural, social and other ceremonies held in the Islamic Republic are impossible on an individual basis. As a rule, the invitation is sent from official institutions.

There is no doubt, Armenian musical group was invited to the event marking the Islamic Revolution also from government agencies.

It is not the first time. In September 2016, Tehran hosted the opening of the 48th Armenian Olympiad and representatives of the unrecognized regime created on Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia, have also participated in the event.

Opening ceremony of Pan-Armenian Games in Tehran's "Ararat" stadium was attended by Special Presidential Advisor Hojatol-es-lam Ali Yunesi, President of National Olympic Committee of Iran Kioumars Hashemi, Head of the Armenian Diocese of Tehran, Archbishop Sepuh Sargsyan, Governor of Tehran Hossein Hashemi, Deputy Ministerfor Culture and Education of the Iranian Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Abdolhamid Ahmadi, Iranian Ambassador to Yerevan Seyed Kazem Sajjadi and Armenian well-known athletes.

800 Armenian athletes from Iran, Armenia and Georgia competed in 9 sports in 10-day games.

Sepuh Sargsyan, Ali Yunesi

Along with representing the so-called regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, "Artsakh" and separatist terrorists "symbols" reflected on the Armenian athletes' uniforms.

At that time, former Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen has commented on the issue: "Using the emblem or symbol of other parties was carried out not in coordination with the Organizing Committee. Clearly, Islamic Republic of Iran not considers use of sport for political purposes acceptable and our country has not changed the policy on Karabakh conflict. Iranian officials also participated in this event as a sign of respect for religious minorities living in the country."

After the comment made by ambassador, that event perceived as mistake by Iranian government. That event has also not covered the all Iran. But this event in turn, along with covering the all Iran, also emphazises 38th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution with its political, religious, social and ideological fundamentals.

Then it turns out that there are cracks in the issue of Iran's foreign policy on the basis of respect for territorial integrity of allies and that cracks grow and deepen.

So, Iranian officials again repeat their mistake made in last September. But if the same mistake repeats again, it shall not be deemed as a mistake, this will be conspiracy.

It would be interesting to know, how country's officials and Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan will try to cover up this issue?!