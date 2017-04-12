Gold price reaches 5-month high

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Gold price in world market up to 1 28175 USD/ounce which is the maximum limit for last 5 months.

Report informs, the last time gold sold at price above 1 280 USD / ounces sold on November 10, 2016. The reason for the increase is geopolitical problems in the world. Thus, the United States have warned North Korea. It is said that, the United States sent naval forces to Korean peninsula. In addition, it seems that the US take serious actions to change the political regime in Syria. Notably, last week US have launched about 60 Tomahawk missile attacks onair base inSyria.

Another reason for the increase in the price of gold which considered risk-free asset is a surprise result that can be displayed from the first round of presidential election in France on April 23.

Analytical Group of Report expects that price per ounce of gold could rise to 1 300 USD, but it is highly likely that gold will continue to fall in price in the medium term.