Global financial markets waiting for Jerome Powell’s speech - ANALYTICS

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 24, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, will speak at a two-day conference in Jackson Hole with the participation of representatives of the world's largest banks.

He will speak on monetary policy in a changing economy at the start of the two-day conference, according to the notice from the Fed.

Analytical Group of Report believes, the speech of J. Powell will have an impact on the situation in global financial markets.

Usually at such events the heads of the Federal Reserve make statements about the future monetary policy and investors perceive these statements as a serious signal.

Along with this, at the conference, the issues of political tension between the US and Turkey and the crisis of the exchange rate in the neighboring country can be in the center of attention.