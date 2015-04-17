​Genocide Resolution harms the image of European parliament - COMMENT

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ The resolution adopted on April 15, "On the declaration of April 24 in the European Union as a Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide" seriously harmed the image of the European Parliament.

Before commenting on this document, I would like to clarify the concept of genocide from the international law.

Legal meaning of the genocide is defined Conventionon the Prevention and Punishmentofthe Crime of Genocide 260 A (III) of the General Assembly on 9 December 1948 and means the following actions with the intention of totally or partially destroying a national, ethnic, racial or religious group:

-Killing members of the group;

-Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

-Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

-Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;

-Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

The presence of a special intention is considered an essential element in committing the genocide crime...

Consequently, the Ottoman Empire had no such intention as a complete annihilation of the Armenians and others. History proves that the Ottoman sultans always respectfully treated the members of this ethnic group and its religious and national minorities, assigned them to different positions in the palace. Armenians worked in government.

Events, which are called genocide by Armenians, occurred during the First World War. At that time there was a war between the two blocs. Armenians fought against the bloc, which included the Ottoman Empire. they were engaged in espionage, held protests. Under these conditions, of course, the Ottoman ruler was to suppress the rebellion in order to preserve its territorial integrity and security of citizens, what he did.

the later events also confirmed that the Ottoman Empire had no intention to destroy the Armenians, while, for example, during World War II, Nazi Germany had the intention and purpose to completely destroy the Jews.

Thus, the resolution of the European Parliament from the point of view of international law has no legal force. It is clear from Parliament's procedures that this document is not mandatory, but a recommendation.

Therefore, what is this unenforceable resolution for?

-Cuts Turkey's opportunities to develop, grow and have an impact on international politics;

-By distracting Turkey with such matters, it prevents Turkey to become a democratic, strong country;

-Generates an additional argument to impede Turkey to join the European Union;

-Harms the growing authority of Turkey in the region and the world;

-Prevents Turkey as a Muslim and Turkic state to influence world politics;

-Avenges turkey for the victory of Canakkale, which was won by the Ottoman Empire over those who used the Armenians against the Ottoman Turks, and others

One of the main objectives of the resolution is an attempt to force Turkey to restore ties with Armenia. However, the Turkish government has repeatedly stated that Turkey would not restore ties with Armenia until it withdraws its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Thus, this paper prevents the freeing of Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani lands. In other words, this document supports the occupier in a peculiar manner.

We would like to explain here. It's no secret that the stability in the South Caucasus, economic and democratic development of the region depends on the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. It was also stated by some European officials. Therefore, those people, who adopted a resolution, do not want stability, economic and democratic development of the South Caucasus?!

Finally, this document reinforces racist, anti-Turkic, anti-Islamic movements in Europe. This is confirmed by the fact that in recent years radical nationalists were elected in the parliament of a number of EU countries. They play a role in the formation of the European Parliament.

Thus, such resolutions of the European and other parliaments prevent cooperation between the parties, as well as reduce the trust and respect of the parties to the European Parliament and other States, approved these documents.