Fed starts to sterilize dollar mass

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Following the results of today's two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve System, statements on the reduction of the balance are expected.

Report informs, Fed intends to sterilize additional liquidity by selling a portfolio of bonds in order to avoid the growth of the US economy, exceeding the forecast.

It should be noted that the Fed's bond portfolio was created during the financial crisis of 2008-2009 to ensure liquidity support in the financial markets of the country. Having saved the situation at that time, the Fed also now intends to devastate its balance sheet in order to prevent rapid economic growth and inflation.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, balance of the Fed at the moment is 4.5 trillion dollars. Of these, $ 2.5 trillion falls on government bonds, $ 1.8 trillion - mortgage-backed securities.

Tomorrow, statements are expected that Fed intends to start reducing the balance.

Analytical Group of Report believes, reduction in the balance sheet means a narrowing of the dollar mass and an increase in interest rates. This decision will negatively affect the global financial markets.