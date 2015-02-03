​Experts: 'The mechanism of mediating mission must be changed to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict'

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is frozen, and experts say that the formula of mediation mission needs to be changed.

On Monday, the deputy of Milli Majlis Azay Guliyev stressed the possibility of revision of the OSCE Minsk Group and including Germany and Turkey as co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk group.

"I do not see much sense in the Minsk Group. Of course, it acted to ensure that the war is not continued, particularly in the early years, but then there has not been any sense left in it", stated the Russian political scientist and orientalist Eugeniy Bakhrevsky to Report, commenting on the issue. He added, that there is a need in another mechanism for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Political scientist supported the possibility of Turkey's mediation in resolving the conflict: "Turkey's role can be positive".

Speaking of Germany, he stressed that Germany had no relationship to Transcaucasia. "Germany exactly has nothing to do there," he said.

Mr. Bakhrevsky said that the only viable format for the settlement of the conflict can be the triple of Iran-Russia-Turkey, which has been repeatedly mentioned.

"I think Turkey considers France "pro-Armenian", and Germany, in their opinion, would be "pro-Azerbaijani" because of the strong Turkish diaspora", he said, speaking about the reason of choosing Germany.

According to him, in the near future the OSCE Minsk Group will do the same, as during all the previous years, that is, " to slowly monitor something". "And the casualties at the border will not stop", Mr. Bakhrevsky says.

In turn, the associate professor at St. Petersburg State University of Russia, political scientist Alexander Sotnichenko said that the Azerbaijani side is extremely dissatisfied with the "frozen format" of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which, in general, is supported by the OSCE Minsk Group.

"The inclusion of Turkey as an ally of Azerbaijan in the MG co-chairs, according to some Azerbaijani experts, could balance the participation of Russia, as an ally of Armenia and France, having rather pro-Armenian position, make the format of MG co-chairs more dynamic. The same applies to Germany as a state, occupying a more neutral position in the EU than France", said Mr. Sotnichenko.

However, he stressed that Turkey and Germany were unlikely to agree on their role as mediators because of the global economic crisis.

"The current co-chairs of the Minsk Group are quite satisfied with the sluggish format the group has, so no one intends to rock the situation" said the analyst.

Mr. Sotnichenko noted that such proposals on behalf of Azerbaijan shows that the problem is still up-to-date, but it cannot be solved in the current format. "The conflict is frozen, and something needs to be changed in order to resolve it" concluded the expert.