Experts on upcoming visit of Trump's adviser to Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku highly values relations with Moscow and will not sacrifice them for the ties with the United States, Russian political expert Yevgeniy Mikhaylov said.

Report informs that Mikhaylov was commenting on the upcoming visit of US President's National Security Adviser John Bolton to the South Caucasus countries and Russia.

"I think Bolton's visit is mainly jeopardizing the situation in the region," Mikhaylov said. He noted that the West is now pursuing the policy that can only provoke a conflict.

"The process of improving ties between Russia and Azerbaijan is observed amid these developments. That is the counterbalance is obvious here with Russia trying to settle the conflict softly and the West voicing statements provoking the parties to confrontation," the expert believes.

He did not rule out that the US president's adviser may discuss possible refusal of Iranian oil and gas by Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia during the visit to the South Caucasus countries.

"But let's bear in mind that Bolton is first of all a scout. He tends to make various promises to different parties, seeing that Russia is taking a serious position in its relations with Azerbaijan.

In his turn, Azerbaijani political expert Ilgar Valizada noted that ahead of his visit Bolton highlighted a circle of issues that he may show interest in during the trip.

"In this case the matter is about the attitude of the South Caucasus countries to the conflicts in the Middle East, as well as their relations with adjacent countries - Turkey and Iran. I think this must be a reference visit that is Bolton needs to know sentiments in the region, be aware of the processes ongoing there to get a complete picture," he added.

According to him, Bolton is considered a strategist in the US policy, one of those who forms policy not in line with their position but by the type of the activity they carry out.

"Therefore, if we speak about the development of the US strategy in relation to the region in the foreseeble future, then it is primarily necessary to know the balance of powers here," the expert said.

According to the political scientist, the fact that the US Presidential Adviser notes the important geopolitical role of Azerbaijan proves the special attention paid to Azerbaijan's role in the US foreign policy.

"This is related not only to the wealth of energy resources but also the geostrategic position of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is a communicator not only between two regional powers - Russia and Iran but also between the resource-rich Central Asia which now enjoys a strong attention from US and the Black Sea countries and further the EU states," the expert added.

Valizada noted that Azerbaijan can be interesting for Washington also in terms of the Afghan transit: "The topic of Afghanistan in Azerbaijan can be voiced quite definitely," the expert believes.

"I think that Bolton will rather be interested in how security of US interests in the region is ensured and energy projects that are of specific practical interest for the United States and attract the interest of the US companies are implemented," Valizada said.

He said that the parties will certainly discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during the visit.

"The United States is interested in this conflict not to grow into a hot phase. They will hardly discuss any definite proposals. The change in the political background and resumption of hostilities endanger the US interests and Americans have no particular desire for resumption of the conflict in light of the energy projects implemented here," the expert said.