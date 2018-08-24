Experts comment on Angela Merkel’s visit to Azerbaijan

© Michele Tantussi/Getty Images https://report.az/storage/news/8c5035e2d4967255d4f086efd0f357d8/774d790a-3d10-4936-a629-1d5693ad6405_292.jpg

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Following German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to the South Caucasus, there may be a change in official Berlin’s position on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Russian political scientist and public figure Sergey Markov told Report.

According to him, France acts as a leader in EU in connection with the problems in the South Caucasus. The expert stressed that therefore, views of the EU are distorted.

Sergey Markov

‘There is an influential Armenian Diaspora in France. Therefore, France demonstrates its own position, but not EU’s, when it comments on any issue. Germany may help France to be more objective, EU to hold more neutral position. For this purpose, Germany is needed to pay great attention to Azerbaijan as France shows great interest to Armenia. Such a balancing in EU may lead to more constructive approach by EU to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The scientist noted that energy issues will also be discussed during Merkel’s visit to Baku. According to him, German economy today needs oil and gas pipelines. Therefore, Markov said, Germany is interested in not only Nord Stream 1 and 2, but also in TAP and TANAP.

German political scientist, Director of the Berthold Beitz Centre at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP) Alexander Rahr said no sensational progress is expected from Merkel’s visit to the South Caucasus.

German political scientist Alexander Rahr:

‘This is a visit of informal leader of Europe to the countries, which EU pays attention, region that has problems. Angela Merkel wants to familiarize with problems and developments at cite’.

Rahr also shared his views about perspectives of settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict after Merkel’s visit to the region: ‘No one wants this conflict to be frozen. This is very old and dangerous conflict. It has not concrete solution. I think that Merkel will get acquainted with current situation of this conflict. But, for any changes, it’s needed to establish new international alliances’.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is paying visit to South Caucasian countries. She will arrive in Azerbaijan on August 25. One of topics to discuss is expected to be settlement of the NK conflict, as well as energy issues.