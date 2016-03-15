Experts: Azerbaijan's obtaining status of the SCO dialogue partner is profitable and expedient - COMMENT

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has taken the correct and effective solution, received the status of a dialogue partner with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in terms of the diversification of the economy and the implementation of the transit potential, experts said.

"Azerbaijan has long appealed to the SCO with the application for observer status. The primary reaction of the major countries has been very positive, as Azerbaijan positions in itself as a functioning very maneuverable subject of law and economic policy just yet contains a very active component integration", Report was told by the political scientist Tofig Abbasov.

He said that China is willing to realize the project of the Great Silk Road through which is going to deliver the goods to Europe through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

"In this case, you must bear in mind that between the eastern and western shores of the Caspian Sea has been established clearly ferry connection. There are opportunities to implement these projects, and they are more useful on the road between Europe and Asia. Europe is now its peak as a center of leading economic values while and has not lost, but nevertheless held now actively developing Asian region, which is converted into a new geoeconomic pole weather there do, of course, China, South Korea, and then go on Indonesia, Malaysia", the expert said.

According to him, Azerbaijan has always conducted a pragmatic, balanced policy with respect to adherence to the different units, including the EU, is not guided by political and economic benefits.

"Azerbaijan, which today has seven or eight bulk packages of economic cooperation with the leading EU countries, to complain about sin, there is no integration into the European space. On the other hand, integrated into the European Economic Community, for example, with countries such cooperates as Austria, Italy, France UK ", said T.Abbasov.

According to him, Azerbaijan does not intend to be bound by the obligations of the geopolitical sense.

Political analyst also pointed out that there are countries which are also interested in joining the SCO and the development of interaction with its members.

"Iran is our neighbor, is an active supporter of the development of this organization, Pakistan is experiencing a very keen desire to become a member of the SCO, Azerbaijan is likely to take advantage of a very good and successful market conditions in the economic future and maybe even a few years to become a full member of the SCO", the expert added.

Political analyst generally believes that the international economic community and economic elite knows Azerbaijan, as a country, aimed at the development of business relations, partnership with other countries, "prismatrivanie" to other economic blocs and the desire to achieve even more through partnerships, business relationships and contacts with countries such as China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Iran.

"SCO is an organization that has a great future", said the expert, adding that, in his opinion, Azerbaijan has taken a very correct decision.

In turn, Russian expert of the Center for Central Asia and Caucasus Institute of Oriental Studies, Stanislav Pritchin expressed the opinion that the SCO could become an important part of the eastern direction of the foreign policy of Azerbaijan.

"Practically all Central Asian countries except Turkmenistan, Pakistan, India, China, Mongolia intend to cooperate within the framework of Iran now plans to step up its participation in the union", he said.

According to him, in this context, for Azerbaijan in the framework of economic diversification strategies, the implementation of the transit potential will be worthwhile to be part of a common space to be able to coordinate SCO projects with regional initiatives such as the "North-South", especially since a bunch of the China-Central Asia-Russia-Iran naturally geographically in contact with Azerbaijan and its transit capacity.

"Connecting to the Baku SCO will create a solid base for a common legal space and infrastructure in Eurasia", summed up S.Pritchin.