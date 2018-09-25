Expert: We can’t wait for progress at meeting of Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York given Pashinyan's harsh statements

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ We can hardly expect any serious progress from the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in New York in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Leading analyst of the Russian Agency for Political and Economic Communications Mikhail Neizhmakov said to Report commenting on the upcoming meeting between Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 26.

"As a rule, the activity of international mediators on Nagorno-Karabakh intensifies in early autumn. The next peak of their activity is usually observed at the end of the year. Against this background, the sides of the conflict from the point of view of maintaining their international image are also better off showing their readiness to at least 'negotiate negotiations' - the upcoming meeting between Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York is perfectly fitting in this trend," Neizhmakov said.

According to him, at the same time, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is still forced to act in the pre-election campaign regime - "It is revealing that..., by meeting with representatives of Armenian communities in the US, he again recalled the need for early parliamentary elections in his country".

"This mode of work of the Prime Minister of Armenia presupposes rather harsh statements and steps, including in foreign policy. Against this background, even the technical negotiations between Baku and Yerevan appear on the way, and so, from the meeting in New York, it is hardly worth waiting for any special progress. And this means that in the near future the importance of Moscow as an intermediary may increase," he concluded.