Expert: Saudi Arabia and Iran deliberately went to agravation of relations - OPINION

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi authorities are dissatisfied with the current policy of the US administration on the issue of reconciliation with Iran and removal from the sanctions.

Report was told by a political scientist, professor of the Russian National Research University "Higher School of Economics" Dmitry Evstafyev, commenting on aggravation of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a result of the execution of Shiite preacher Sheikh al-Nimr in Riyadh.

"Right now, the possibility of hostilities between the parties is real," said D.Evstafyev.

He pointed out that, the Saudis are very concerned about what has been abundantly clear in the last year, the behavior of the US administration, which actually took a course on strategic reconciliation with Iran.

"The Saudis may well come to the conclusion that this reconciliation will be completely at the expense of Saudi Arabia," said the analyst.

D. Evstafyev pointed out that the US government actually passed the Saudis in Syria as a result of which they were in complete international isolation in the Syrian conflict.

The orientalist explained deliberate aggravation of Riyadh relations with Tehran desire to force the US to slow reconciliation with Iran and force the States to show their support.

Talking about the role of Iran in the region in the context of the confrontation with Saudi Arabia, the professor stressed that, at this stage, it's essential for Tehran to obtain hegemony in the Persian Gulf basin.

"Iran has no control of the Persian control - it is like a non-centered force," said the expert.

The expert believes that the Iranians also deliberately went to the aggravation of relations with Saudi Arabia in the context of reconciliation with the United States: "This means that, for them, for the current Iranian leadership - it is classified as moderate - relations with the United States, which of course affected by the crisis, are not an absolute priority, for which they will sacrifice their plans to establish its regional hegemony. Iranians show they will talk to the Americans only on condition that the Americans would take into account their regional interests. And the Iranian regional interests are clear - the Americans need to balance its relations with Saudi Arabia", said D.Evstafyev.