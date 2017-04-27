Expert: No need to expect serious results from meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian foreign ministers - COMMENT

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia will refer to the results of the parliamentary elections in the country at the upcoming talks on Karabakh in Moscow.

Azerbaijani political scientist Ilgar Velizade told Report commenting on the upcoming April 28 talks between foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

"The fact is that the meeting was planned for the end of December, but it was postponed due to parliamentary elections in Armenia. The very meeting is interesting by the fact that it is the first one after elections in Armenia", I. Velizade said.

In his opinion, results of elections will be reflected directly at the meeting, as Armenian foreign minister in his position will refer to results of parliamentary elections and public sentiments in the country.

"The Karabakh issue played a special role during these elections in Armenia", expert added.

According to him, there is no need to expect any serious results from this meeting, as the parties do not fix their desire to depart from their positions.

"In particular, Azerbaijani side is absolutely not satisfied with the progress of the negotiation process after St. Petersburg. It is unacceptable that de facto issues of de-occupation of Azerbaijani lands and return of refugees are actually being withdrawn or inconsistently discussed at the meeting. The opposite side, securing with support of OSCE Minsk Group member countries, is pedaling the issue of strengthening the ceasefire regime", I. Velizade said.

The political scientist stressed that in case of focusing the negotiation process around the topic of security and monitoring the contact line of fire, such a process simply loses its meaning, as it constructively departs from the line that was worked out in Vienna and St. Petersburg meetings.

"On the other hand, people talk all the time about so-called substantive negotiations, when progress must be recorded in all directions and documented. Armenia's position as a package plan does not facilitate the implementation of substantive negotiations, and talks about the fact that substantive negotiations with dominance of the package approach are meaningless. I think, in this case the parties will discuss how to move forward in negotiations", expert said.