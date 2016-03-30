Expert: Azerbaijan's participation in Nuclear Security Summit will raise number of urgent regional issues - OPINION

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Role and importance of Azerbaijan in the region allow the country to advance its position in the most prestigious international venues. The Azerbaijani political scientist Ilgar Velizade told Report, commenting on the invitation sent to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, for participation at the upcoming IV Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, March 31- April 1.

"Azerbaijan's participation in the Nuclear Security Summit allows Baku to participate actively in the discussion of the most topical issues on the international agenda", said I.Velizade.

According to him, in the case of the discussion topics of nuclear safety can not neglect security issues in the region.

"Azerbaijan has consistently advocated for the creation of conditions in the region for the ongoing development by neutralizing the risks and threats posed by aggressive separatism and extremism", said the expert. The political scientist noted that the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev at the summit will allow more time to clearly demonstrate this position, indicating the reasons leading to an increase in the threat of a full-scale conflict in the region.

As the reasons, political scientist called the aggressive policy of Armenia, which periodically blackmails region to be included in the orbit of military action and the area, where the Metsamor nuclear power plant is located, which even in peacetime, in a seismically active zone poses a serious threat to the region.

"Azerbaijan and Turkey have repeatedly drawn international attention to the problems related to the security of the object, but, alas, so far these appeals remained without proper attention," reminded I.Velizade.

He suggested that this issue could also be discussed in the framework of the talks at the upcoming summit.

"One matter is clear, the role and importance of Azerbaijan in the region allow the country to advance its position in the most prestigious international venues, and without any doubts, this position shall not be out of the attention", concluded the expert.