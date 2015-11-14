Expectations from the G-20 summit - COMMENT

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ When economically developed countries get together, it strengthens hope that they to solve serious global problems.

Turkey's Antalya to host the meeting of the Big Twenty (G-20) on November 15, 2015.

Leaders will discuss the fight against terrorism, the situation in Syria, the problem of Syrian refugees, the global economy, employment, investment, global warming and other issues.

The summit will be attended by US President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister David Cameron, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. French President Francois Hollande refused to attend the G-20 summit due to have taken place in Paris on terrorism. France at the meeting will be represented by the Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius and Finance Minister Michel Sapin.

The Turkish government has the right to invite to the summit of leaders of a country outside in the G-20. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to take part in the meeting.

Undoubtedly, the Azerbaijani side has the right to wait for the adoption of such meetings the documents relating to the liberation of the occupied lands.

However, against the background of the events, it's expected attention to the heads of states at the summit will be of interest only as for their speeches, since no change is observed in the position of the West and Russia over the situation in the Middle East. It's possible that leaders will announce the interests of their states and their allies in the region.

At the end of the event can be adopted serious document on the problems of Syrian and Iraqi refugees, however, the adoption of the document will not help these people to return to their destroyed homes.

Thus, taking into account the behavior of the world's leading power, it can be assumed that the summit will not have a serious impact on the resolution of global issues, including the conflicts in the Middle East. However, it can be assumed that the bilateral meetings at the summit will result the benefits in future.

And this can be considered the only hopeful aspect.