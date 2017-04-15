Euro can rise against dollar

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ During the presidential elections in France the difference in vote between the head of the political movement En Marche!, orForward! Emmanuel Macron and his main rival, theleaderof France's National Front(FN) Marine Le Pen increased.

Report informs citing the Russian media, 24.5% of respondents are ready to vote for him, while 23% for Le Pen. Le Pen's votes not increased in the last week, while Macron’s increased by1%.

They are followed by the French hard-leftfirebrand Jean-LucMélenchon and Right-wing French presidential candidateFrancois Fillon.

If Macron and Fillon win first round to be held on April 23 in final round Macron may win with 67% and in case of facing Le Pen he would probably get 61%.

Analytical Group of Report believes, Le Pen’s plans to leave euro had a negative impact on the exchange rate of Europe's single currency. In case of Macron’s victory euro rate expected to increase sharply.

Main currency pair at present settled at 1,06 USD / EUR level. It may raise to 1,09 USD / EUR after Macron’s victory. In this case dollar will decline in global financial markets. Therefore, it is not an exception that dollar will fall below 1.7 AZN