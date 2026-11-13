Dublin talks move Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agenda toward implementation

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met on the sidelines of the ninth European Political Community summit in Dublin. Their agenda signaled a new phase in the peace process and in dialogue on stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus. The leaders focused on building on progress in opening transport routes, expanding trade and economic ties, delimiting the border and building trust. The talks showed how closely the bilateral agenda is now linked to wider regional issues. Implementing the agreements reached in Dublin would help lay the economic foundations for lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

A key point was that Aliyev and Pashinyan discussed how to advance the peace agenda on the basis of the Washington Declaration signed on August 8, 2025. The meeting focused on following through on existing agreements and turning them into practical results.

Transit and transport links

Transport and transit are among the most important areas of discussion between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Practical cooperation can consolidate the political agreements already reached, and reopening transport links can create opportunities for economic growth across the region. The benefits would extend beyond the two countries to the wider South Caucasus and its role in international logistics.

For years, Azerbaijan has pursued a strategy of building reliable links between East and West, diversifying international trade routes and shaping the region's economic geography. Many countries, particularly in the West, have shown interest in these projects and recognize Azerbaijan's central role in making them possible.

The discussion of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and freight shipments showed that Azerbaijan sees developing transport links with Armenia and reopening regional routes as part of a broader strategy for economic cooperation. The leaders reviewed progress on planning and designing the route's rail and road links, a sign that the project is moving from political agreement to technical preparation.

TRIPP could strengthen the South Caucasus's position on international trade routes. For Azerbaijan, a direct link between the main part of the country and Nakhchivan is strategically important. Armenia could also benefit economically and expand its transport options by taking part in the project.

The leaders noted that 105,000 tonnes of cargo had been shipped to Armenia through Azerbaijan since November 2025. The volume is one measure of progress. Armenia's use of transit routes through Azerbaijan also shows that longstanding barriers to trade and transport in the region are gradually easing.

Trade, economic ties and energy cooperation

The Dublin meeting also focused on expanding trade and economic ties and cooperating on energy. Trade between the two countries has already begun. In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan exported $23.45 million worth of goods to Armenia, while indirect imports from Armenia totaled $96,500. The talks point to an interest in expanding trade and building a broader economic relationship around shared interests.

Alongside transport projects, energy cooperation could help consolidate peace. Linking the two countries' electricity grids, in particular, could build trust and provide a basis for long-term cooperation.

Energy cooperation is especially significant for Armenia. After years of relying heavily on a single supplier, Yerevan is looking to Azerbaijan as it seeks to diversify its energy sources and secure future supplies. On January 29, Pashinyan said connecting Armenia to Azerbaijan's power system made sense and highlighted the possibility of using Azerbaijan's grid to reach international markets. On August 25, officials from the two countries met in Lachin to discuss electricity imports and exports and how to connect energy infrastructure at the border. A technical meeting on October 8 addressed plans for power lines under TRIPP.

According to a 2026 International Monetary Fund report, imports meet about 77% of Armenia's total energy needs, and Russia accounts for nearly 83% of its natural gas imports. Those figures underscore the importance of diversifying supply. A connection with Azerbaijan's grid could also give Armenia more options for selling electricity generated at home to regional markets, strengthening both its energy security and its export prospects.

Cooperation on cross-border rivers

The leaders also discussed managing shared water resources. They stressed the importance of environmental and cross-border water cooperation and welcomed the establishment of working groups on the management of cross-border rivers. The move broadens the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Azerbaijan has long raised concerns about industrial and mining waste entering rivers that cross the border from Armenia. It has cited serious pollution in the Okhchuchay and Araz rivers and says repeated monitoring has found that waste from Armenia's mining industry, including the Amulsar gold mine, has entered those waterways.

The working groups could give experts from both countries a way to monitor the rivers together, identify sources of pollution and take steps to address them. Joint monitoring could reduce environmental risks and help build trust.

The Dublin meeting points to a new stage in the South Caucasus peace process. Reopening transport corridors, expanding trade, linking power grids and tackling environmental problems together can give both countries a lasting stake in regional stability. Putting these agreements into practice could deepen trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia and strengthen the South Caucasus's role in global logistics.

Kamil Mammadov