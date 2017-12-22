Donald Trump's threat - allies targeted - COMMENT

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Amir Teymur has said that as God alone, his shadow on earth should be one, too. This was one of the main principles of the policy pursued by the Turkish Sultan who had ruled the world. And as he said, until December 30, 1991, the United States of America and the USSR were considered as two hegemonic shadows ruling in the world.

At that time, there was a struggle between two blocks in all international organizations.

True, some tried to chose neither West nor East, but ultimately there was no way rather than falling under the influence of US or the USSR.

But now the world is single-polar and ruled by the US. There are many states positions of which overlap around this pole, but this blockade is not similar to the 26-year-old block. There are also those who put their interests and positions in the forefront and do their best to protect them.

US President Donald Trump has made threats on December 20 at night to stop financial aid to countries supporting decision of UN on Jerusalem. But there were also other threats that will be mentioned below.

At a special session of the UN General Assembly in Baku tonight, a draft resolution on Jerusalem was discussed.Two days ago, the issue was discussed at the UN Security Council. 14 out of 15 members of the council voted against the decision of the United States on the fact that Jerusalem was the capital of Israel as a whole.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said: “We don't expect those we've helped to target us. There will be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names”.

She said Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on December 6 is fully consistent with UN resolutions. She called this decision "sovereign right" of the United States.

Haley who hinted in a tweet and a letter to most of the 193 UN member states on Tuesday that the U.S. would retaliate against countries that vote in favor of a General Assembly resolution calling on the president to rescind his decision.

She said the president asked her to report back on countries "who voted against us" - and she stressed that the United States "will be taking names”.

Notably, in 1980, the Knesset declared that “Jerusalem, complete and united, is the capital of Israel,” but this law was declared null by the U.N. Security Council Resolution 478, which called for the removal of the remaining embassies in the city.

Trump stressed the importance of Nikki Haley's speech during his speech at White House.

"They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we're watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We'll save a lot. We don't care".

United States have the ability to rule single-polar world with all its indicators. The budget of this state shows its power. US budget expenditures for 2018 estimated at $ 3.165 trillion, budget revenues - $ 2.67 trillion, while budget deficit - $ 495 billion. US plans to eliminate the budget deficit in the U.S. until 2027. US lending limit for 2018 rose to $ 21.06 trln. The debt limit will gradually increase and reach $ 23.48 trln. in 2027. The US state budget expected to increase by 20 percent over the next decade and reach $ 3.8 trln.

Besides, US Department of Defense will provide YPG, one of the wings of PKK terrorist group in Syria, with ammunition, military equipment and vehicle worth $ 500 million to combat against ISIS in Iraq and Syria next year. Pentagon will provide each YPG militant trained by US military army with salary in amount of $ 200-400. Department of Defense said that currently, the US has 25,000 military forces in the region, which includes Pentagon military personnel, US backed militants and so on. In 2018, their number is planned to increase by 5,000 people. In general, next year the budget of US Department of Defense will increase by $ 74 billion as compared with last year and reach $ 692.1 billion.

United States is also one of the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group mediating the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. The UN Security Council adopted four resolutions for liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation. The resolutions demand unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. However, the UN resolutions have not been fulfilled for 25 years.

On December 20, during the session of UN General Assembly, the resolution “Human rights situation in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol” has been adopted. 70 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while 26 states were against. The resolution was put forward by Ukraine and 30 other countries. The resolution recognizes Russia as an aggressor. Armenia voted against the resolution. In general, it is not the first time UN adopts the resolution about the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

But resolutions adopted on liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh from occupation or documents protecting the rights of other states remain on the paper. In other words, the states that adopt them do not respect their signatures and international law. The decision of US president on recognition Jerusalem as Israeli capital is also one of such treatments. Besides Donald Trump dared to threaten those who condemned his decision on this issue. It is not the first time when US faces criticism at UN over Palestinian issue. In 2009, 114 countries voted in favor of the resolution condemning Israeli military operation in Gaza Strip. US and other 18 countries voted against the resolution.

On November 23, 2015, a decision was made to stop Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. The similar situation was experienced over that document. 170 countries voted in favor of the document, 6 countries including US and Israel voted against. Four states abstained from the voting.

Germany, France, UK and Czech Republic shared the common position with US at the UN General Assembly one time, 12 times voted against. In addition to these four countries, Austria shared the same position with US and Israel on seven resolutions.

The leading countries of Europe such as Germany and UK in 14 times did not share the same position with US. If we approach Trump’s decision on Jerusalem from point of UN resolutions, we can say that it does not have such a crucial power. In this regard, such an attitude of Donald Trump to this issue can also be considered as a threat to its allies in Europe.

On December 15, EU countries have convened a summit on Jerusalem. The summit stressed that the decision adopted on this issue before remains unchanged. In other words, European Union recognizes the Eastern Jerusalem as capital of Palestine. It means, Donald Trump will also cut the financial aid for EU member states. The conclusion from development and adopted decisions it can be maintained that the issue on Jerusalem is not only defended by Muslim states. Russia faced by US sanctions recognized Eastern Jerusalem as capital of Palestine several years ago.

The decision adopted by Donald Trump and his follow up statement defending that decision was against the Western allies in the first hand.

By the way, the resolution draft discussed at UN Security Council was put forward by Egypt, the closest US ally in the Near East. The known statement of US president proved that unipolar world is conditional. It demonstrated that financial aids serve the political interests. One more time it became clear that financial economic dependency means falling into the hands of someone. Donald Trump’s statement implies that US makes this financial contribution to UN for making its position accepted and bargaining with positions of other countries. That is why if the developments continue in such way the cracks may also appear on unipolar. It is very likely that in that case alliance will have more regional nature.

Thus, over 6 centuries have passed since the time of Amir Teymur, and states have for a long time abandoned the principle of governance "with shadow of the God". For this reason, international law, independent states, alliance, respect for each other's decisions and sovereign rights, and other such principles have emerged. The current mighty United States is incomparably different from the empire of Amir Teymur.

We also want to believe that the threat of Donald Tramp will not remain unanswered by US friends.