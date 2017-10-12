Catalonian independence postpones: Europe changes its approach to separatists? - COMMENT

© Getty Images https://report.az/storage/news/aff019bbfdbb0e1c18f4d9259e4b76c3/1329f586-6bef-4067-af22-917389de5509_292.jpg

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Regardless of what people think or say, a number of political, economic, financial and at times social developments in the world are managed from different centers. If it was not so, dollar wouldn’t go up and down, oil price would not constantly change, new states would not be created or such attempts would not be made. It is also true that in economic relations there is such golden rule as demand and supply of the market. But it is being proved that this process is also managed as well. Management of political issues is regulated by upholding the interests. For instance, Arab spring in the north of Africa was necessary and occured as a result of activity of political technologists. Mohammed Morsi had been brought to power in Egypt, afterwards in the background of protection of interests he was removed from his post and jailed.

During the World War II fascism started to show its power to the World. The world powers have united and saved the world from this disaster. Many examples can be brought on this issue.

In recent years, separatism aspirations in different states became stronger. The people who initiate them, threat the central governments with dividing the states into parts claiming they fight for ‘independence’. When such process is in the interest of at least one world power, separatism reaches its ‘target’ even if not considerably.

The recent developments in the Catalonian autonomous community of the Kingdom of Spain is not far from the mentioned approach.

On October 1, ‘referendum on independence’ was held in Catalonia. Supporters of ‘independence’ in the community were expecting that Carles Puigdemont, head of autonomy will declare independence at local parliament on October 10.

The head of the government said: “Following the referendum to secede from Spain held on October 1, the autonomy received a mandate. According to opinion of millions of residents of autonomy, an only way for self-governance is independence of Catalonia.”

Nevertheless, C.Puigdemont called parliament to postpone declaration of independence for several weeks and continue the talks with official Madrid.

The problem regarding the status of the province between Madrid and Catalonia was experienced in the last century as well. For instance, the steps taken for Catalonian independence in 1934 ended up with tragedy for the community. After the 1981 military coup in Spain military regime that came to power warned Catalonians that they will instantly respond to unilateral declaration of independence of autonomy within the principle of law and restoration of democracy.

It seems that prime-minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy, keeping in mind these events prior to ‘referendum’ said that Catalonia will not be independent. Central government said that if Catalonia declares independence, in accordance with article 155 of Spanish constitution the autonomy of the region will be annulled. This could have ended up with announcing the authority of regional government illegitimate, bearing criminal responsibility for violation the law of kingdom, even declaring an emergency situation in Catalonia and deployment of troops in the region.

If the head of regional government Carles Puigdemont had announced the independence of Catalonia, he could have been accused of rebellion and jailed for 30 years.

In addition, criminal case launched against the members of Catalonian government for abuse of power.

After ‘referendum’ EU member states, USA and many other states spoke against this voting adding they recognize the unity of Spain.

Therefore, the independence of Catalonia did not succeed. Why? because this ‘independence’ was not recognized by powers controlling the world. In other words, they came to conclusion that breaking the Spain into parts may end up with more serious consequences.

Scotland which is an integral part of United Kingdom three years ago held a referendum on independence. At that time, the results were not in favor of Scottish people. Despite that neither USA, nor EU supported this process. But referendum was held. If Scotland had announced itself independent, it could have faced with multiple problems as well. Though the results of referendum in Catalonia was in favor of ‘independence’ supporters, and its opposite in Scotland, the idea was not realized. Why? Because the leading powers or those who manage the political developments are not interested in it. But UK’s withdrawal from EU can change the situation. The leadership of Scotland announced that they will hold a referendum on independence again. Apart from that they stated that want to join European Union. It means that there is an attractive condition for the interest of one of the world’s leading powers.

According to international law aboriginal and ethnic groups may create independent state. Of course, in line with the legislation of those countries. In other words, unilateral independence usually is not recognized.

Following the referendum, an official London granted additional authorities to Scotland within the kingdom.

The central government of Spain also suggests to Catalonia to expand its autonomy. Anyway, it’s not unlikely that the new Catalonia will be created.

Recently such ‘referendums’ have occupied the world’s political agenda. The similar initiative made by the local government in the north of Iraq, was not recognized by leading world powers. They were offered to create confederation with Iraq. All these developments remind us the separatism of Armenian community in Nagorno Karabagh and attitude of world’s leading states towards it. Though the comparison is not correct, some parallels can be drawn on the visible side of situation. The Armenians in Qarabagh are neither local residents, nor aborigines. In this regard, they have no right to establish state in this region of Azerbaijan. However, they hold ‘referendum’ in the territory of Azerbaijan and declare the ‘state’ for themselves. Why they can do that? Because majority of those who manage the political developments support this process. Otherwise, Armenia living in Russia’s shadow and depending on support of this country would not be able to meet the needs of Armenian community in Nagorno Karabagh in any field.

It worth to mention that according to the report of last year Armenia was one of the three countries that received financial aid from Russia.

Therefore, restoration the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is not topical issue for world powers. But Azerbaijan has also reiterated that if the occupied territories are liberated it will be possible to hold negotiations for granting enhanced autonomy to Armenian community.

Sadly, though this might sound, it would be naive to trust in the justice of world powers. Because they neglect millions of people for the sake of their own interests called 'geopolitical' and 'national'.