Armenians' envy for Qarabag: Russian billionaire not able to revive Ararat club - COMMENT

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Qarabag, Azerbaijanəs football club from Aghdamç which is still under Armenian occupation, tomorrow is playing with Chelsea club of England. Of course, we say that “Let the stronger to win” but we want Qarabag to win. Although representation of Aghdam club in the Champions League and gaining two points by all means disappointed the opposite side even made them to envy. Although we are far from national fanaticism, we should say that Azerbaijan’s neighbor and occupier of its lands Armenia and World Armenians experience this feeling. Our aim is not to compete with this ethnic group just one event proves the above mentioned view.

Recently Russian businessman of Armenian origin, billionaire, founder of Tashir groups of companies Samvel Karapetyan elected the president of Ararat football club of Moscow.

Kamo Avagumyan, co-owner of Avilon company, became the chairman of Council of Directors of the club. Bringing those businessmen to the team definitely is related with current situation of Ararat club. Observers say the financial state of club is tough and environment is unpleasant.

Two months ago famous Russian sport commentator Vasily Utkin said the following about activity of Ararat FC: “This is simply a strange story. Armenian has stolen money from another Armenian. This is something new for me. It would be possible to play normally with Roman Pavlyuchenko and Marat Izmayilov in the II division. As a result, 20 mln. have gone. You know, they have shamed the word “promise” which is important for many people. This is so ridiculous.”

Some time ago commentator faced criticism from the Azerbaijanis after writing “There is a good tradition in the South Caucasus to name a club after an ethnonym of a neighboring country. Qarabag, Ararat…”. Actually by writing Ararat is being shut down, but Qarabag lives!” he was making fun of Armernia.

In late August, president of Ararat Valeriy Ohanesyan resigned from club due to his health problems. Afterwards the Vice-President of Moscow representative Andranik Keropyan stated that 20 million Rubles (approximately 400, 000 AZN) were missing from the club’s budget, and that these funds had been transferred to Valery Ohanesyan’s bank account. Alexander Keropyan said that they had applied to the law enforcement bodies in this regard, and that the club President was in Georgia.

Valery Ohanesyan has already returned the ‘disappeared’ 20 million Rubles ($ 337607 or 574000 AZN) and apologized from Aram Gabrelyanov, the owner of Life website and co-sponsor of Ararat FC. Dmitry Beznyak became the head trainer and analyst of the club, Maxim Bukatki, the head coach and Artyom Khachaturyan, director of the club.

So, Ararat club will be sponsored by Samvel Karapetyan and Kamo Avagumyan. The team, founded on March 20, and had numerous scandals and gossips before having match. The club hosts home matches at Eduard Streltsov Stadium. The team has been repeatedly punished by the Russian Football Union's (RFU) disciplinary committee for harsh behavior against the opponent and its fans in number of games. Supporters of Ararat club insulted fans of Moscow team "Torpedo" and sounded ethnic slogans. The committee has decided that the Armenian team will play two home games without fans.

The club's owners have accused the union of unfair practices.

The rudeness of Armenians has not ended with only Torpedo. The "flag" of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh was demonstrated during the 8th tour of the Ararat vs Ryazan in the Central zone of the Russian II League. AFFA has sent a letter of protest to the Russian Football Union. By the way, the Russian side has not yet responded to the protest.

During the Soviet era, there was a Yerevan club called Ararat. Team with the same name already exists. Armenians call Ağri Daği mountain in the territory of Turkey as Ararat. Thereby they do not conceal that they claim the territory of the neighboring state. Unfortunately, those who know that it is not a secret turn a blind eye to the issue. Those who say that they keep sport, including football beyond politics, are indifferent to the issue.

Interestingly, why Armenian businessmen did not sponsor Ararat club in Yerevan but created a club with the same name in Moscow? Or does this mean that Armenia is a region of Russia? That is, there is no difference for Armenian billionaire between sponsoring Ararat club in Yerevan or the team with the same name in Moscow.

So, during the eight months of its existence, we focused on some aspects of the situation in Ararat FC and tried to evaluate the club's ideas and behavior. Armenians are willing to enter the international arena with Ararat club. It shows that they are envying Agdam team. Therefore, it is possible to suppose that they have taken shelter in Russian billionaires to reach the target. Garabag's performance at the Champions League group stage has prompted them to transfer the club leadership to billionaires.

Azerbaijani club will meet Chelsea founded in the Great Britain Empire on November 22, 1905. London team has been awarded 614.4 million EUR. Chelsea is on the third place and Agdam is on the 31st place with 17.2 million euros. According to Forbes' magazine, on June 8, 2017, the British club earned $ 1 billion 845 million. London club is 8th among the clubs. Club president is Russian citizen, billionaire Roman Abramovich. Garabag FC, in turn is a club of the city part of which is under occupation. So, Armenians who occupied Karabakh with another hand, as they keep it under the control of those patrons, also want to establish Ararat FC in the territory of another state want to present a team created by the Russian money to the sporting world as the Armenian club. Because this club was not created for football. That's why Samvel Karapetyan cannot be Roman Abramovich.