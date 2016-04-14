​Armenians around the world blackmailing Israel and Russia - COMMENT

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The fact that Armenia was defeated in the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan started after Armenia violated ceasefire on the line of contact on April 2-5 is obvious and seen due to the territories which were liberated.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense gives new lists of soldiers who were neutralized by Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Thus, they tried to hide actual number of killed soldiers from the country's community is trying to hide. According to the latest data released by the Armenian media, about 80 Armenian soldiers were killed in the battle. However, it is clear that this result is not the end due to the experience of the last days.

Official Yerevan tries to cover up their defeating by blackmailing Russia and Israel.

Armenian officials claim that their troops were defeated in this battle since "Israel and Russia sell weaponry to Azerbaijan". They are trying to mislead the world's public opinion. Armenians around the world, including South Caucasians state that Israel and Russia allegedly helps Azerbaijan. In other words, once again Armenians remained committed to their tradition in misrepresenting facts.

We would like to draw your attention to some pieces of news regarding this action of Armenians.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Armenia's Ambassador to Israel Armen Melkonian sent a protest note regarding weaponry supplies to Azerbaijan to head of the Foreign Ministry's Eurasia Department Dan Orian.

It is not a secret that in 2011 Azerbaijan and Israel signed a contract for the purchase of weapons and military equipment on the total amount of 1.6 billion USD. According to these documents, two countries are cooperating on the sale of weapons and military equipment and they do not hide it.

On April 14, the Armenian community of Israel holds a rally in front of the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem against the sale of weapons to Azerbaijan.

Israel and the Israeli community will hardly take these noise of Armenians seriously since their campaigns regarding regulation of such trade agreements, may be regarded as an act of interference in the internal affairs of the Jewish state.

In Yerevan, the Armenian authorities have arrested a 52-year-old Israeli citizen Marina B. According to Armenian media reports, the Israeli citizen was wanted since 2011. We can assume that official Yerevan tries to put pressure on the Jewish state by this or hopes to get something in case of transferring the Israeli citizen.

Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan also made a request to stop the sale of weapons to Azerbaijan: "Russia is our strategic ally. However, it is very difficult for our people to realize the fact that Russia sells weaponry to Azerbaijan. I urge Russia not to sell arms to Azerbaijan."

In response to the Armenians, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitriy Rogozin said "as Azerbaijan's strategic partner, Russia will continue to supply weapons to this country under the agreement"

At the beginning of 2015, Russia completed their delivery of T-90C tanks. Under the agreement signed in 2010, the Russian Rosoboronexport will provide large weapons and equipment until 2017.

Russia's comprehensive assistance, including in the military sphere is known to everyone. Approximately 5-10 years ago, information on Russian weaponry supply which was worth a billion US dollars to Armenia was spread. And recently, Moscow allocated 200 million dollars for Yerevan to buy weapons.

Russia has their military base in Gyumri in Armenia. The country's military technology and equipment are imported from Russia. The most regrettable thing is that the military cooperation between Moscow and Yerevan are not transparent. The international community is interested in stability and security in the region.

Overall, after the rise in the cost of electricity last summer in Yerevan, the attitude of the Armenian community towards Russia proved itself. Although Moscow assist the Armenians in South Caucasus, they think it is not enough. It was also demonstrated in last year's campaign. Briefly, we can note that Russians sent Armenians to the Caucasus state, and set up a state for them.

During the demonstration, protesters chanted slogans against Russia what confirms it. Even at that time, some protesters named Russian military based "occupied".

Protesters were holding banners which said "We are Armenians, our country belongs to us!".

Armenians held a rally in front of the Russian Embassy in Yerevan on April 13 due to weaponry supplies of Russia to Azerbaijan. Protesters named Russia as "an occupant" again.

Therefore, by blackmailing some countries, once again Armenia, the Armenian diaspora and lobbies are trying to hide the fact of occupation of Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh from the international community, cover up the failure in the recent battle to be seen by them as poor again. Since we are well aware of the Armenian position, we think that by this blackmailing they are trying to say: "We, poor Armenians are killed by the Russian and Israeli weapons sold to Azerbaijan (at this point with a little cry, and to be more effective and persuasive, then replace the word Azerbaijan by Muslims). But the world remains silent."