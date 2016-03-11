Armenian President's visit to Russia: Quarterly order - COMMENT

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin met with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan in Moscow on March 10.

According to the press-service of Kremlin, the issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for the development of integration processes in Eurasia discussed at the meeting.

Vladimir Putin and Serzh Sargsyan have also discussed the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

In fact, from the day of Armenia's independence the official Yerevan controlled by Kremlin. It is not a secret that this country is a "tool" in the hands of Russia.In other words, Armenia by fulfilling Russia's orders tries to annoy the countries of the region.

From this point of view, on might disregard Serzh Sargsyan's visit to Russia.However, it would be interesting to address this question against the background of the processes taking place in recent months in the region and the world.By the way, in late February, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.It was noted that during the conversation the heads of state concerned issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

However, the visits after the telephone conversations in Baku, between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin gave grounds to assume that the parties also discussed other issues.

Therefore, we can assume that agreements (if any) made during the telephone conversations and visit of government representatives were brought to the attention of the President of Armenia.

It can also be considered another report by Serzh Sargsyan to the Kremlin, since on December 20, 2015, he paid a working visit to Moscow.

The day before, ie on December 19 in Berne (Switzerland) meeting was held between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

The day after the meeting with Ilham Aliyev, Serzh Sargsyan went to the Russian capital for new regulations, as well as to report to the Kremlin on progress and future work.

In addition, government reshuffle took place between different groups in Armenia. The ruling Republican Party created a new coalition with the Dashnaks, there was a rearrangement of members of the government.

Even a new Minister of Security was appointed.

It would be ridiculous to believe that official Yerevan did these permutations on their own, behind the back of Moscow.

Russia keeps Armenia under tight control for their own interests in the region.

It is not excluded that Putin and Sargsyan discussed the idea of transporting natural gas from Iran to Armenia and from there to Georgia.In case of realization of this idea, Russia can acquire the ability to influence Iran and Azerbaijan on the natural gas market in the region.

The Kremlin has also transferred ammunition and military equipment worth 200 mln USD to Yerevan. In addition, it is expected to discuss the prospects of the meeting to ensure Moscow's military power in the region.

We would like to pay attention to this issue. As strange as it may sound, in comparison with the heads of Federal subjects of Russia V. Putin receives Armenian counterpart more often.

For example, Putin met with the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov in February 2015.

Thus, most likely we are not mistaken saying that Serzh Sargsyan left for Moscow to receive instructions from the Russian President for the following quarter.