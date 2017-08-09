Armenian provocation on Azerbaijani border: new Volsky committee - COMMENT

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian servicemen continue sabotaging on border with Azerbaijan.

After starting to protect the state border with Russian military, confidence of official Yerevan in committing these malicious acts boosted.

On August 7, Armenian armed forces fired at Garalar village of Tovuz region. As a result civilian Yusifov Ramin Sabir, born in 2004 was wounded. The 13-year-old boy was in the yard of his house when an Armenian shell fell there. Receiving multiple shrapnel wounds, Ramin was urgently operated in the region hospital. His current health condition is assessed as moderate.

The protection of Armenia's state border with Russian servicemen for some reason reminds creation of Special Committee by former USSR under the leadership of Arkadi Volsky.

Notably, Moscow introduced curfew on September 21, 1988, in the then Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast (NKAO). However, the committee could not prevent the violence against the Azerbaijanis in province with the support of Armenians in this situation. As a result of Kremlin's unilateral approach to the issue with the support of Soviet troops, Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia were expelled from their homeland.

On January 12, 1989, due to the continuation of tensions between the nations in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR retained status of Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast within Azerbaijan SSR. At the same time, a decree on the application of a Special form of management was signed in province. By that decree, a special Steering Committee was established in NKAO that directly subordinated to Moscow, supreme state power and administration body of the former USSR.

The Committee acted contrary to what was stated in the decree. In other words, the province worked on getting out of subordination of Azerbaijan. The chairman of the committee, Arkady Volsky, was in charge of this process.

As a result of his activity, management and enterprises of the province were subordinated to the Moscow. In other words, the province was de facto removed from the Soviet Union.

Flag of the Azerbaijan SSR removed from Regional Executive Committee building and flag of Armenian SSR was raised.

During this period return of Azerbaijanis who had been expelled from Khankendi was not only been guaranteed, but also the villages of the province of Azerbaijan with the help of the Special Administrative Committee were evacuated.

Thus, the committee created by Moscow has actually served to deprive Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan.

Recently, Armenia has been committing provocations on the state border with Azerbaijan. Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of these actions. Therefore, it has asked Russia for help. In other words, Moscow continues in Armenia the work it started in Nagorno-Karabakh against Azerbaijan 29 years ago.

The Volsky Committee hindered the Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh to protect themselves. At that time, even shotguns of the Azerbaijanis were retrieved, even though the military equipment, as well as helicopters of the Soviet army, were at Armenians’ disposal. On January 13, 1990, Ganja resident Bakhtiyar Aliyev was martyred as a result of the fire opened from that helicopter.

Russia has a military base in Armenia. This military base is equipped with modern arms, even the “Iskender” missile.

In other words, under the pretext of defending Armenia’s territory, Moscow has created conditions for threatening Azerbaijan’s state borders by the Armenians.

In case Armenia commits provocations on the state border of Azerbaijan, the Kremlin will reply from Yerevan’s stance, like Volsky objurgated the Azerbaijanis for the situation in the province. The activity of this Committee resulted in Khojaly genocide.

Seven villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh region: Sofulu, Barkhudarli, Baganis Ayrim, Gizil Hajili, Yukhari Eskipara, Ashaghi Eskipara and Kheyrimli, Nakhchivan’s Karki settlement and so on have been occupied by the Armenian armed forces. This territory of Azerbaijan is located on the border of the two countries. This means that Russian soldiers assist the Armenian occupation.

The neighboring countries Iran and Russia, as well as the states that want to ensure their interests in the region, use Nagorno-Karabakh as a tool of pressure against Azerbaijan.

They have not even made statements regarding the withdrawal of Armenia from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Thus, based on the provocations committed by Armenia on our state borders, we can come to the conclusion that Russia will prevent the protection of the state borders by Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Moscow may also offer official Baku to jointly defend the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. Russia has been trying for several years to attract Azerbaijan to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

However, the bitter lesson of the Volsky committee has not been forgotten.