Analyst: US sanctions against Russia and Iran will have a negative impact on Armenia

Baku. September 5. REPORT.AZ/ "US sanctions against Russia and Iran will have a negative impact on Armenia."

Ehtiram Ashirli made the due statement speaking to Report .

According to him, Armenia depends on the Russian economy and the negative effects arising from the economic crisis in this country are inevitable for the invader country: "While speaking about issues of import and transfers, we can note that this process has a direct impact on Armenia. US sanctions against Iran can harm security and stability in the region and Armenia, as well as drastically reduce the trade turnover between Iran and Armenia since sanctions will be applied not only to Iranian state companies, but also to private companies operating outside Iran, as well as to those cooperating with the Iranian companies. In this sense, the companies seeking to cooperate with Iran in Mehri Free Economic Zone are also endangered. All these factors will prevent potential investors from investing in Armenia. They will not risk their businesses. As a result, Armenia may face serious economic problems. İn addition, the lack of political stability in the country has a negative impact on the country's economy.