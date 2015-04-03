Agreement with Iran is a way to new political and economic terms in region - COMMENT

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Iran and the "P5" group (the United States, Germany, Britain, France, China) came to an agreement on Tehran's nuclear program.

According to the agreement, Iran will limit its nuclear activities for 10 years. Instead of this, the UN to lift sanctions towards Iran.

Against the background that, what happens in the Middle East, this event can be considered a success for certain economic and political situation in the region and around the world since the beginning of the conflict in another country of the Middle East after Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Yemen is not acceptable for the region and Europe. The agreement also would avoid possible conflict with Iran in the future.

If the agreement will bring the expected benefit to parties in the near future, in the region could be a change of political and economic allies. For this reason, in the long term significantly increases the likelihood of creating new rules and the new situation in the Middle East.

This agreement can ensure the interests of both the United States and Europe, and Iran. Include the following factors:

-US can buy a new ally in the region, or to restore relations with the old ally;

-Europe will become a new source of oil and gas to meet their needs;

-Iran will be able to exploit the situation for the development of its economy.

The agreement also reduces the likelihood of a rise in price of oil on the world market. Due to the fact that Saudi Arabia is directly involved in the events in Yemen, Iran can change it on the world market as an oil country.

We would like to draw attention to another issue.

Back in 2002, the European Union wanted to start talks with Iran in order to restore economic cooperation, but the US and Israel condemned the countries of the Union. They noted that the start of negotiations would have a "negative impact on the violation of human rights in the Islamic Republic" and "positive impact on the development of Tehran's nuclear program." In turn, the EU has said it will constantly remind Iran about these issues in the negotiation process. Thus, development and obtained results allow to justify the position of the EU.

In addition, the US secretary of state for a long time did not participate in the negotiation process. Connecting the head of foreign policy of the White House in the process of negotiations in the past two years has also had a positive effect on the acceleration of the signing of the agreement.

Thus, an agreement has shown that the European Union has been more prudent in this matter, and the United States have a greater impact on the negotiation process.

However, there remain opportunities to put pressure on Iran? We can say that they have always been and will be. Specifically, the pressure is from the US and Israel. The US said that before the Iran-point agreement, sanctions against Iran will not be canceled. Israel considers an agreement with Iran on its nuclear program a threat. Such a position he can control agreement with Iran and have an impact on the EU.

Reaching an agreement will prevent the approach of taking place in the Middle East conflict to the borders of Azerbaijan, which can be considered in all respects a positive development.

Thus, an agreement with Iran on the nuclear program is a welcome development. Its positive results from a political point of view can be seen in the next few months.