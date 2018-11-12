100th Anniversary of First World War - unchanged Armenians and their patrons - COMMENT

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Paris hosted a forum on the 100th anniversary of end of the World War One on November 11. Basically, as a result of the war in Europe, 5, 953,372 people were killed from the Antanta block and 4,043,397 people were killed in the Third Alliance.

Though 100 years have passed, the interests of key war participants have not changed. The war in the world continues. True, although these alliances do not wage war between themselves today, these or other armed groups that they support are fighting each other in Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Syria and Yemen. Again, civilians die, millions of migrants are forced to flee their homes. From this point of view, Armenia that possessed a state at the expense of Azerbaijani lands, has the same lies, claims and fraudulent nature as they were before the World War One. Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan, also spoke at the Paris forum. It has been confirmed that falsehoods, lies, frauds of new powers in Armenia are not different from predecessors. Simply, the old fictions and the slanders are now spoken in the language of new people. In his speech at the international conference, Nikol Pashinyan distorted the events in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and repeatedly voiced allegations of separatists in the occupied Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Looking back at what happened in the past century and afterwards, one can see the inflammatory and confusing role played by Armenians with his own eyes. During the First World War, the Armenian Armed Forces were by the representatives of Antanta bloc - Russia and France. In the last year of the war - in March 1918, Armenians committed genocide against more than 300,000 Azerbaijanis in Azerbaijan. 250,000 Azerbaijanis were killed in South Azerbaijan's Salmas, Khoy, Nagana, Urmia, Julfa cities and the Mughan region. From March 30 to April 3, 10,000 Azerbaijanis were killed by Armenian armed groups of Dashnaktsutyun in different parts of Baku and regions, as well as in Shamakhi, Guba, Khachmaz, Lankaran, Hajigabul, Salyan, Zangezur, Garabagh, Nakhchivan and other areas. According to official sources, 15,000-20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed in Baku. The size of the damage caused to the Muslim population of Shamakhi city is more than 1 billion rubles. In March-April 1918, Armenians killed about 7,000 people in 58 villages, including 1,653 women and 965 children. As a result of the genocide 6,000 people were killed in Guba. The number of Azerbaijanis killed as a result of the massacres in Salyan, Nawahi, Lankaran and Kurdamir is unknown.

From the beginning of 1917 until March 1918 Armenians razed 199 Azerbaijani villages from the ground in Iravan province alone. Later Armenians also played a major role in the atrocities against Turks. As a result of 1948-53 deportation the Azerbaijani population in Yerevan declined by half. It is clear from the fact that while in 1939 the number of Azerbaijani population in Yerevan was 6,195, while in 1959 it dropped to 1959.

Thus, the decision of the USSR Council of Ministers of December 23, 1947 on the relocation (deportation) of the Azerbaijanis from the historical-ethnic territory of present-day Armenia was fulfilled. Current repressive rules of Moscow were implemented violently, nearly 100,000 Azerbaijanis were deported from 24 districts and Yerevan city (over 200 settlements). Armenians have been active in this issue and fulfilled Moscow’s "plan" by more than 100 percent. As a result of the 1948-1953 deportation 476 Azerbaijani villages were deported. Thus, they achieved the third wave of clearing Armenian nation of Azerbaijanis. As in the beginning years of USSR, Armenians continued to evict Azerbaijanis from Armenia during the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1988, 261 Azerbaijani villages and settlements were deported in the territory of Western Azerbaijan. In addition, 49, 928 families or 250,000 Azerbaijanis were expelled from more than 6 cities. According to the available data in Western Azerbaijan during the 1988-1989 massacre, 226 Azerbaijanis were killed by Armenians (bullets, deliberate car crash, mountain roads, etc.), and more than 400 people were injured.

The property of Azerbaijanis in private households has been fully embezzled by Armenians. The value of this property owned by our refugee compatriots is estimated at $ 17.5 billion by approximate calculations. Total damage to refugees makes $ 20 billion. By 1988, about 500 cemeteries of 261 Azerbaijani settlements in Western Azerbaijan (most of these villages were ancient settlements, in addition to new cemeteries there were 2, 3, or even 4-5 old cemeteries) and many of those cemeteries have been razed to the ground.

Some were turned into parks and others were plowed and turned into cropping areas. In order to eliminate the traces of the Ancient Urud cemetery, they covered it with land at a height of 2 meters and with time it turned into a bush site. The arbitrariness of Armenians did not end. They committed the Khojaly genocide while occupying the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. As a result of the occupation of Malibeyli, Garadaghli and Agdaban villages of Azerbaijan, 99 people were killed and at least 140 were injured. They threatened with weapons to force the residents to flee their villages. According to official information, during the events of February 25-26, 1992, 613 residents of Khojaly were killed by the Armenian armed forces and 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia. Of them, 63 were children, 106 were women, and 70 were elderly people. 8 families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one parent and 487 were injured, including 76 children. 1,275 people were taken captive and 150 Khojaly residents went missing.

In any case, this is a small part of the numerous crimes committed by Armenians, who constantly perpetrate violent crimes in the region. Previously, this function was carried out separately by Armenian armed forces, and a hundred years later, Armenian state is doing the same for them. Security in the South Caucasus is constantly threatened by the occupation policy of this state and its territorial claims to neighboring countries.

Thus, 100 years later, Armenians did not change as the main forces participating in the war. At various international events, their leaders are allowed to make fraudulent speeches. For centuries, the leading figures of Armenians used this ethnos for the execution of the vicious intentions and destructive plans of others. Or would Nikol Pashinyan be allowed to lie in France, which is the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group that mediates the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?