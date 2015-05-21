WorldFood Azerbaijan Expo-2015 kicks off in Baku

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, XXI Azerbaijan World Food Industry Exhibition (World Food Azerbaijan-2015) opened in Baku.

Report informs, Ministry of Agriculture supports "WorldFood Azerbaijan" exhibition. The organizers of the exhibition are "Iteca Caspian" and "ITE Group" company.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Heydar Asadov said that the provision of foodto thepopulation, takes special place among the main objectives of improving competitiveness.

"I think that businessmen from our country and other countries must take advantage of such exhibitions and deliver achievements in the agricultural sector to business circles. It is the goal of the exhibition," - minister said.

WorldFood Azerbaijan 2015, one of the most important events in the food industry in the Caucasus, will open its doors on 21 May 2015. Over the years, WorldFood Azerbaijan has established itself as a reliable platform to bring specialists together, to demonstrate equipment, goods and services for the food industry, to find clients, strengthen existing relationships, and enter new sales markets. The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan has supported the exhibition, organised by Iteca Caspian and ITE Group, for many years.

Each year, leading manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of food products on both the Azerbaijan and international markets exhibit. This year the exhibition will feature 250 companies from Belarus, Bulgaria, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, France, the Czech Republic, the Australian State of Victoria and many other countries. Australia, Argentina, Belarus, and Lithuania will present national stands, organised with support and coordination from professional associations. The exhibition will offer fish, meat, poultry, canned food, dairy products, groceries, confectionary, refrigeration systems, a range of drinks, baking and packaging equipment and much more. Visitors can attend presentations, master classes andget a number of interesting offers from the best manufacturers of food industry equipment.

The Food Gallery by Nubar Hasanova photo exhibition will take place within the framework of the21st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition, WorldFood Azerbaijan 2015. The photo exhibition is aimed at supporting young talent, as well as acquainting exhibitors and visitors with the national colour of Azerbaijan. The work of Nubar Hasanova, a talented young photographer, will be featured at the photo-exhibition. Nobody will remain indifferent to the bright and vivid pictures on the theme of Azerbaijan’s national cuisine. The photo exhibition will be located in the foyer of the Baku Expo Center, where everyone will be able to visit it.

Planned to take place at the same time, Ipack Caspian 2015, the international exhibition on packaging, containers, labels and printing, will present equipment for producing packaging, packaging materials, containers and finished packaging for a range of different industries.

Today, Azerbaijan’s state policy aims to expand the non-oil sector of its economy, in which the food industry plays a major role.The food and agriculture industries are actively developing, helping to increase Azerbaijan’s export potential and solve issues of diversifying the export structure. The announcement from the President of Azerbaijan on 2015 being the Year of Agriculture will undoubtedly have a positive effect on the diversification of the economy and the development of the industry. WorldFood Azerbaijan is taking place as part of the programme of events planned to coincide with the Year of Agriculture. This has helped the exhibition to develop and attract a larger audience. The production of high quality export goods is reliant on new technologies and the exchange of experience, which WorldFood Azerbaijan provides. The exhibition therefore presents an opportunity to establish international collaboration, diversify the range of food products, and contributes to the increase in investments and the introduction of the latest technologies to Azerbaijan’s food industry.

WorldFood Azerbaijan will take place on 21-23 May 2015 at Baku Expo Center.