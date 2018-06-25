World Bank: Reduction of water resources in Azerbaijan has negative impact on productivity

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ The main factor affecting productivity in Azerbaijan is the issue of water supply. Climate change has a negative impact on the development of agrarian sector in the whole South Caucasus region ".

Report informs, Representative of the International Financial Institution, Wilfred Hundertmark said at the 3rd Knowledge Fair, organized jointly by the Center of Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication and the World Bank.

He said that in Azerbaijan, in the next 50 years the temperature will rise by 2.4 degrees: "Rainfall has reduced in Azerbaijan. We witness melting of the glaciers in the Caucasus. At present, the half part is left of the glaciers that existed 100 years ago. Water reserves in the northern and southern parts of Azerbaijan have dropped by 70-77%. This affects productivity by 40-50% ".

However, according to the World Bank official, the water availability in the country is great: "It is necessary to pay attention to use properly from rivers”.