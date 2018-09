© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The venue of the Republican Exhibition-Fair of Beekeeping Products which was to be held at AMAY Trade Centre, Khatai district, Nobel Avenue, 23 from October 5 to 28 has changed.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan that the fair will be held in Narimanov district of Baku, at Fatali Khan Khoyski Avenue 10 (in the territory of Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium).