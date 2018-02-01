United States helps improve lives in Jojug Marjanli

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will officially open a new feed-grinding center in Jojug Marjanli village in the Jabrayil district February 2.

Report was informed in the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

This new feed-grinding and seed-cleaning center will help the people of Jojug Marjanli and nearby communities to make their own animal feed for cows and other livestock. Before the feed-grinding center opened, many people had to travel long distances to the nearest city to buy often costly animal feed. Local residents now have access to affordable feed for their animals in their own community. For Jojug Marjanli and three nearby communities, this new center will help save the time, money, and energy of more than 3,100 people whose livelihoods depend on cattle-breeding and agriculture.

The idea for this feed-grinding project came from the people of Jojug Marjanli themselves following a visit by USAID Mission Director Mikaela Meredith to the village in February 2017. The local community discussed the possible options and benefits and decided upon the feed-grinding project. The project was co-financed by the U.S. and the Azerbaijani governments and implemented by East-West Management Institute.

This Jojug Marjanli project is another of the many examples of the United States’ on-going work with Azerbaijanis, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), to help them improve their prosperity and well-being. Since 2011, the United States and Azerbaijan have completed 113 community projects in 100 different Azerbaijani communities. These projects have benefitted nearly 183,000 people, some of whom are IDPs. Since 2003, the United States has invested over $5.5 million to build 16 new schools that serve IDP children and three projects to provide access to water to IDP communities. To date, the U.S. government has provided more than $125 million to help Azerbaijan’s IDPs.

The United States has been and remains a strong partner of Azerbaijan.