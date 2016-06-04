​Two people die in a plane crash in the Czech Republic

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two people died today in the fall of a small plane in the northern Czech Republic, at the airport of Nymburk.

Report informs citing the foreign media, this was spread by the Czech news agency.

"Ultralight sport aircraft crashed today on the territory of airport at about 13:00 CET (14:00 MSK) - said police spokesman Michaela Richterová -. Both the pilot and the passenger died."

The plane, according to her, entered the peak of 30 meters above the ground. The pilot was unable to avoid a collision with the ground.

The reasons of the incident are investigated.