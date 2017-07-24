Turkish businessmen buying hazelnut orchards in Azerbaijan and Georgia

Baku. 24 July.REPORT.AZ/ Turkey is investing in Azerbaijan and Georgia to avoid losing its leadership in the world market of hazelnut production.

Report informs citing Turkish media, Turkish businessmen have massively started renting or buying hazelnut orchards in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"Currently, hazelnuts are being grown in 32,000 hectares area in Georgia and 42,000 in Azerbaijan. The potential of the two countries is estimated at hundreds of thousands hectares. If necessary measures and policy is not conducted, leadership in hazelnuts market may pass to the countries which we do not see a rival", said a representative of hazelnut production company.

According to him, giant international companies qualified in the field of chocolate production invest heavily in the expansion of hazelnuts gardens in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, Chile and Argentina to take over Turkey's leadership.

"Italy, Spain, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the United States and other countries produce about 30% of Turkey's total hazelnut production, which is about 250-300 thousand tons. Turkey solely carries out 70% of world hazelnut production and exports", expert said.