Turkey sold ice cream worth $ 5 mln to Azerbaijan

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has been exporting ice cream to a total of 68 countries and four free zones, gaining nearly $204 million in the past 5.5 years.

Report informs referring to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), nearly 88.4 thousand tons of ice cream were exported in the aforementioned time period, with Iraq, Kosovo, Albania, Northern Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan topping the list.

Being the world’s 15th top ice cream and iced food product exporter, Turkey sold 88,366 tons of ice cream to 68 countries and four free zones between January 2012 and June 2017.

Considering that one scoop of ice cream corresponds to 50 grams, the exported ice cream in the past 5.5 years adds up to more than 1.7 billion scoops.

Ice cream worth nearly $ 5 mln exported from Turkey to Azerbaijan.