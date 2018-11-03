Turkey sees decline in revenues from hazelnut export

https://report.az/storage/news/b3cde6dfacba8bcc82bbe1a44a5e7914/d72b3553-45cf-49f5-9b59-ea145c1764e9_292.jpg
Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2018, Turkey exported 58,000 tonnes of hazelnut.
Report informs citing Turkish media that the price was $5,400 a ton.
Consequently, $315 million was received from export of the hazelnut in the past two months.
EU imported 45,000 tonnes of Turkish hazelnut, non-EU countries – 4,000 tonnes and other countries – 9,000 tonnes.
In the reporting period of 2017, Turkey received $426.5 million from export of 65,000 tonnes of hazelnut.
Namiq HüseynovNews Author