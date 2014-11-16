Turkey defends general strategy on Syria and Iraq, says Davutoğlu

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Turket Ahmet Davutoğlu met US President Barack Obama at the G20 Leaders' Summit. Davutoğlu said he saw strong signs that Washington's Syria policy would see revisions.

In a statement to reporters about the meeting with Obama, Prime Minister Davutoğlu said "What we have insistently said was that there is need for an integrated strategy. Then, we can put our hands under the rock."

Stating that they have agreed to rapidly support the Free Syrian Army and moderate fighters, Davutoğlu said "It is not possible to get out of the Syria crisis without the oprecence of a third alternative force on the ground. That is, we should not let Syrian people get stuck between Assad and ISIS. There are strong signs that they now see the overall picture."

"Basically, we don't have a difference of opinion with the US regarding the future of Syria. It's just that synchronization issues occur here and there. The US position was to focus on ISIS first and then handle Assad. Today, they came to the point of dealing with both problems simultaneously. Aleppo attacks of the regime showed that even if ISIS is eliminated, new refugee waves will emerge", informs Report citing TRT.