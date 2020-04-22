Social burden of those engaging in agriculture to be reduced by thrice

It’s planned to calculate the compulsory state social insurance fee for every member of families of individuals using lands, which are useful for agriculture, at different rates of the minimum salary, depending on the area of the lands, Report informs, citing Ministry of Economy.

According to amendments made in the social insurance legislation, individuals will pay 2% of salary for up to 5 hectares of the plot of land, 6% for 5-10 hectares, 10% for more than 10 hectares.

At the same time, the submission of social insurance reports by landowners is planned to be replaced by a stable bill.

Under the current legislation, individuals who have a plot of lands useful for agriculture, pay 6% of the minimum salary for every able-bodied family member. Taking into account that the minimum wage is AZN 250, individuals, who have up to 5 hectares of a plot of land and four-member family, should pay AZN 60 as a compulsory state social insurance fee.