SOCAR president handed 10 new "Belarus" tractors to representatives of Kvemo Kartli

Tbilisi. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today in Rustavi, Georgia on behalf of President of Azerbaijan Republic SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev gave 10 new tractors "Belarus" manufactured in Ganja Automobile Plant to representatives of Kvemo Kartli.

Report informs, during the recent visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Georgia in November last year, and speaking to the residents of the region of Kvemo-Kartli he voiced the idea of providing comprehensive possible assistance in the development of the infrastructure of the entire economy of the region, including the issues related to the development of the agricultural sector.

Today, one of the orders of the President of Azerbaijan Republic was implemented.