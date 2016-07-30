Sharif Asadullayev: Azerbaijan has made great strides in fight against trafficking over past few years

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has made great strides in the fight against trafficking over past few years.

Report informs, Head of the Main Directorate for Combating Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Sharif Asadullayev told reporters.

According to him, Azerbaijan is no longer referred to as "source country" of trafficking in the US State Department reports: “In this regard Azerbaijan has an improved legal framework, educational system, a relevant work with international organizations is underway."

Sh.Asadullaev also recalled that in 2008-2009, 2009-2014 and 2014-2018 years, were carried out programs of national action against trafficking and within the framework of these programs have been implemented various projects relating to victims of trafficking: "Therefore, in the annual reports of the US State Department, expert group of Greta organization, European Council, authorized structures of the OSCE the fight against trafficking in Azerbaijan was highly appreciated. They pointed out that “Azerbaijan is already not a country that learns, but teaches".