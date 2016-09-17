President Ilham Aliyev chaired conference on development of cotton-growing in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ A conference on the development of cotton-growing in Azerbaijan has been held under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev in Sabirabad.

Report informs, the head of state made an opening speech at the conference.

Head of Sabirabad District Executive Authority Nazim Ismayilov, Head of Agjabadi District Executive Authority Shahin Mammadov, Deputy Director General “MKT Istehsalat Kommersiya” LLC Bahruz Jamalov, Head of Saatli District Executive Authority Siragaddin Jabbarov, Head of Imishli District Executive Authority Vilyam Hajiyev, Acting Director General “CTS Agro” LLC Arif Ibrahimov, Head of Barda District Executive Authority Vidadi Isayev, Head of Bilasuvar District Executive Authority Mahir Guliyev addressed the event.

President Ilham Aliyev made closing remarks at the conference.