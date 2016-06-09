Russian customs officers agreed to unimpeded passage of Azerbaijani goods to the country

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Customs Services of Russia and Azerbaijan have reached an agreement to address the problems related with export of Azerbaijani agricultural products to Russia.

Report was told in the press service of State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC).

Notably, recently were observed the facts of return or detention of agricultural products produced by the Azerbaijani farmers at the Russian border.

According to the SCC, relevant authorities of the neighboring country to justify it, have shown as a reason the lack of a certificate of origin of goods of Azerbaijani farmers.

Following the talks, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev and the leadership of the Federal Customs Service of Russia have reached an agreement on settlement of the problem. In the short term unimpeded delivery of agricultural products made in Azerbaijan to Russia will be maintained.