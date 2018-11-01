 Top
    Russia to create hub in Syria for grain export to Middle East

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will create a hub in Syria to export grain to the Middlle East, Syrian Minister of Transport Ali Hamud said on November 1, Report informs citing foreign media.

    According to him, the sides have reached an agreement in this regard.

    "There is need for expansion of ports in Syria, construction of grain storehouses. Moreover, motor and railways should be constructed as part of the works to be carried out," the minister said. 

