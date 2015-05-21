Russia offers Azerbaijan to establish a joint venture in agriculture

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Stavropol Oblast of the Russian Federation is about 250 mln. USD.

Report informs, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Stavropol Oblast, Nikolai Velikdan said in the seminar entitled "Business mission of Russian companies" held in Baku. He noted that there was a need to increase this figure.

According to him, this can be achieved primarily at the expense of cereal crops, industrial crops, fertilizers, cattle breeding:"In recent years, actively imported cereals. We believe that this is an important area."

"A more important issue is the creation of a joint venture on the territory of Azerbaijan and Stavropol Oblast in the development of these areas. This is a relevant issue that will help to eliminate barriers", said N.Velikdan.