Russia announces terms of tomato import from Turkey

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Ministry of Agriculture has proposed to allow Turkey to export up to 50,000 tons of tomatoes to Russia on annual basis.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Arkady Dvorkovich, Russian deputy prime minister said.

"Importing does not include the tomato growing season in Russia. In proposal, imports are mentioned from the year end to the beginning of next year," he said.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have discussed agricultural issues at their last meeting in Ankara, including restoration of tomatoes export from Turkey to Russia.