Russia and Azerbaijan plan to open a joint venture companies for the cultivation and processing of fruits and vegetables

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is working on a joint project with Azerbaijan to open new businesses in growing and processing of fruits and vegetables. Report informs, citing the Russian press, it was stated by the Minister of Economic Development of Russia.

"At the moment we are working on the opening a new joint businesses with Turkey and Azerbaijan to grow vegetables and fruits, as well as logistics centers, anbars, etc. We must restore the disturbed balance in the food market. At the same time for additional exports we should look to countries, products of which has not been previously delivered," the Russian minister said.