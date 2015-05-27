 Top
    Regions of Azerbaijan will be specialized in production

    It will be determined based on the granting of subsidies

    Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ The qualification process for the production of agricultural products is underway.

    Currently, scientists are learning what kind of product in which zone is more affordable to grow. 

    Report was told by the Agriculture Minister of Azerbaijan, Heydar Asadov.

    The minister said that, Azerbaijan in this area will receive support from UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

    "Upon completion of this process, we will support the development of a particular sphere by increasing subsidies differentiation.Currently, qualification process monitored", H. Asadov said.

