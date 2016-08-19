 Top
    Production of turkey in Azerbaijan proposed

    President of Eurasian Poultry Association Sergey Shabaev proposed

    Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Mass production of turkey in Azerbaijan proposed. Report informs president of Eurasian Poultry Association Sergey Shabaev said at International Poultry Forum. According to him, this type of poultry birds almost not produced in Azerbaijan.

    " Someone should take the first step. Yesterday we discussed this issue during the meetings in Baku. We hope that after this forum production of turkey, goose, duck will be organized, "- S. Shabayev added.

