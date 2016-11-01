President of Dagestan: We can develop agricultural cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ We have a number of documents on creation of transport and logistics centers, as well on production of agricultural goods.

Report informs, President of Dagestan Ramazan Abdulatipov told reporters.

According to him, Dagestan launched an extensive program of import substitution, in which products are manufactured in the country that Azerbaijan three times costly buys from other countries: "First of all, we can develop cooperation in the field of agriculture, processing industry. We are ready to give Azerbaijani entrepreneurs lands in Dagestan to further sales of products."

R. Abdulatipov pointed out the importance of interregional relations: "Regional representations of Azerbaijan and Russia should be as much as possible".

Head of Dagestan also pointed to the weak development of tourist relations: "We actually do not have boats that to navigate from Astrakhan to Makhachkala and from there to Baku. We do not use the tourist trains between Baku and Makhachkala and to other regions of Azerbaijan. We are working on a project of tourist trains, and air flights. But airlines want immediately have a profit in first month of routes".