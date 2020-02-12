President of Azerbaijan visits new agropark in Kurdamir

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the presentation of the agropark owned by Global Agro LLC in Karrar settlement of Kurdamir district, Report informs, citing AzerTag.
President of Azerbaijan visits new agropark in KurdamirPresident of Azerbaijan attends presentation of agropark in Kurdamir
https://report.az/storage/news/53a7f1faa65df3f67e68c357680737d7/d6ae2a89-1d1f-40fe-9704-cca21b3d8a3e_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- FAO official: Azerbaijan can help other countries as donor 21 February, 2020 / 17:41
- FAO to help Azerbaijan reduce food waste 03 February, 2020 / 13:37
- Azerbaijan posts 64% growth in honey production 27 January, 2020 / 16:26
- ADB announces problems in Azerbaijan’s agrarian sector 08 January, 2020 / 14:49
- President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting on results of cotton-growing season and measures to be taken in 2020 19 December, 2019 / 15:30
- Vice Prime Minister: Supplies of Azerbaijani agricultural products to Russian markets can be doubled 23 November, 2019 / 17:11
- Azerbaijan triples grain imports from Russia 19 November, 2019 / 17:40
- Azerbaijan may increase export of agricultural products to Arab countries 13 November, 2019 / 12:56
- Azerbaijan to host Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture of ECO Member States 09 November, 2019 / 17:50
- Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC: "We are seeking new markets to expand our products" 31 October, 2019 / 10:28