    President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation of granary of Aghstafa grain processing and flour products plant

    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended a ground breaking ceremony of a granary of a grain processing and flour products plant of Aghstafa Agroservis LLC. 

    Report informs, the head of state was informed that the construction of the plant started in March, 2015 and is expected to be completed in May, 2017.

    The complex will include three plants.

    The project will embrace the construction of a bread plant with a production capacity of one ton/hour, grain and flour warehouses with the handling capacity of 30,000, and 2,000 tons respectively.

    The head of state was informed of a mill to be built here. The mill will have a total processing capacity of 5 tons.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the mill. The head of state viewed a warehouse here which occupies a total are of 5,048 square metres.

