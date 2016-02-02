Phytosanitary Service clarifies issue regarding 'infected' bananas

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ "In recent days, local media and social networks spread information that strange red spots resembling blood traces found in bananas sold in Azerbaijan.This has caused serious concern among the population."

Report informs, said the head of the State Phytosanitary Control Service under the Ministry of Agriculture Jamal Guliyev, who pointed out that during a quarantine inspection by civil service inspectors these signs have not been identified in batch of bananas imported into the country: "Employees of the State Service carried out a phytosanitary monitoring of agricultural products at points of sale and samples were taken for laboratory tests."

According J.Guliyev, examination revealed that several spots in bananas have a bacterial nature and caused by the bacterium Pseudomonas celebensis Gaumann (1929), which is not hazardous to the human body and the vegetation cover of the country.