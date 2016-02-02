 Top
    Close photo mode

    Phytosanitary Service clarifies issue regarding 'infected' bananas

    Jamal Guliyev: The disease is not dangerous to the human body and the vegetation cover of the country

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ "In recent days, local media and social networks spread information that strange red spots resembling blood traces found in bananas sold in Azerbaijan.This has caused serious concern among the population."

    Report informs, said the head of the State Phytosanitary Control Service under the Ministry of Agriculture Jamal Guliyev, who pointed out that during a quarantine inspection by civil service inspectors these signs have not been identified in batch of bananas imported into the country: "Employees of the State Service carried out a phytosanitary monitoring of agricultural products at points of sale and samples were taken for laboratory tests."

    According J.Guliyev, examination revealed that several spots in bananas have a bacterial nature and caused by the bacterium Pseudomonas celebensis Gaumann (1929), which is not hazardous to the human body and the vegetation cover of the country.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi