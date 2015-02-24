Oscar Winners 2015 list revealed

Baku. 24 February.REPORT.AZ/ Neil Patrick Harris hosted the 87th Annual Academy Awards live from Hollywood California where the best films of 2014 battle for Oscar gold. Below, you’ll find all of the 2015 Oscar winners, Report informs citing BBC.
Here are all the 2015 oscar winners:
Best Picture – Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Best Actress – Julianne Moore, Still Alice
Best Actor – Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything
Directing – Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Best Supporting Actress – Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
Best Supporting Actor – J.K. Simmons, Whiplash
Animated Feature Film - Big Hero 6
Documentary Feature – Citizenfour
Foreign Language Film – Ida (Poland)
Adapted Screenplay – Graham Moore, The Imitation Game
Original Screenplay – Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr. & Armando Bo,Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Original Score – Alexandre Desplat, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Original Song – “Glory” from Selma
Film Editing – Whiplash
Production Design – The Grand Budapest Hotel
Sound Editing – American Sniper
Sound Mixing – Whiplash
Visual Effects – Interstellar
Cinematography – Emmanuel Lubezki, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Costume Design – Milena Canonero, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Makeup and Hairstyling – Frances Hannon and Mark Coulier, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Animated Short Film – Feast
Live Action Short Film – The Phone Call
Documentary Short Subject – Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1.
Documentary Feature Citizenfour – WinnerFinding Vivian MaierLast Days in VietnamThe Salt of the EarthVirunga
Commentary: I still can’t believe that Citizenfour even exists. It’s so incredible. A totally worthy and amazing winner.
Film Editing American SniperBoyhoodThe Grand Budapest HotelThe Imitation GameWhiplash – Winner
Commentary: Great tension, great pacing, great victory forWhiplash.
Cinematography
Emmanuel Lubezki,Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – Winner
Robert Yeoman,The Grand Budapest Hotel
Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lenczewski,Ida
Dick Pope,Mr. Turner
Roger Deakins,Unbroken
Commentary: When you make a movie that’s basically in one full shot, you’re going to win best Cinematography. That’s just how it is. And it’s totally warranted. Also, this is Lubezki’s second Oscar in a row.
Production DesignThe Grand Budapest Hotel – WinnerThe Imitation GameInterstellarInto the WoodsMr. Turner
Commentary:The Grand Budapest Hotelwins another, in a sure fire sign it’s taking most of the tech awards. The production design in the movie is absolutely magnificent so it’s 100% well deserved.
