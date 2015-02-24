 Top
    Oscar Winners 2015 list revealed

    Baku. 24 February.REPORT.AZ/ Neil Patrick Harris hosted the 87th Annual Academy Awards live from Hollywood California where the best films of 2014 battle for Oscar gold. Below, you’ll find all of the 2015 Oscar winners, Report informs citing BBC. 

    Here are all the 2015 oscar winners: 

    Best Picture – Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

    Best Actress – Julianne Moore, Still Alice

    Best Actor – Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything

    Directing – Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

    Best Supporting Actress – Patricia Arquette, Boyhood

    Best Supporting Actor – J.K. Simmons, Whiplash

    Animated Feature Film - Big Hero 6

    Documentary Feature – Citizenfour

    Foreign Language Film – Ida (Poland)

    Adapted Screenplay – Graham Moore, The Imitation Game

    Original Screenplay – Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr. & Armando Bo,Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

    Original Score – Alexandre Desplat, The Grand Budapest Hotel

    Original Song – “Glory” from Selma

    Film Editing – Whiplash

    Production Design – The Grand Budapest Hotel

    Sound Editing – American Sniper

    Sound Mixing – Whiplash

    Visual Effects – Interstellar

    Cinematography – Emmanuel Lubezki, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

    Costume Design – Milena Canonero, The Grand Budapest Hotel

    Makeup and Hairstyling – Frances Hannon and Mark Coulier, The Grand Budapest Hotel

    Animated Short Film – Feast

    Live Action Short Film – The Phone Call

    Documentary Short Subject – Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1. 

    Documentary Feature Citizenfour WinnerFinding Vivian MaierLast Days in VietnamThe Salt of the EarthVirunga
    Commentary: I still can’t believe that Citizenfour even exists. It’s so incredible. A totally worthy and amazing winner.

    Film Editing American SniperBoyhoodThe Grand Budapest HotelThe Imitation GameWhiplash – Winner
    Commentary: Great tension, great pacing, great victory forWhiplash.

    Cinematography
    Emmanuel Lubezki,Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – Winner
    Robert Yeoman,The Grand Budapest Hotel
    Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lenczewski,Ida
    Dick Pope,Mr. Turner
    Roger Deakins,Unbroken
    Commentary: When you make a movie that’s basically in one full shot, you’re going to win best Cinematography. That’s just how it is. And it’s totally warranted. Also, this is Lubezki’s second Oscar in a row.

    Production DesignThe Grand Budapest Hotel – WinnerThe Imitation GameInterstellarInto the WoodsMr. Turner
    Commentary:The Grand Budapest Hotelwins another, in a sure fire sign it’s taking most of the tech awards. The production design in the movie is absolutely magnificent so it’s 100% well deserved.

