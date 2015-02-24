Oscar Winners 2015 list revealed

Baku. 24 February.REPORT.AZ/ Neil Patrick Harris hosted the 87th Annual Academy Awards live from Hollywood California where the best films of 2014 battle for Oscar gold. Below, you’ll find all of the 2015 Oscar winners, Report informs citing BBC.

Here are all the 2015 oscar winners:

Best Picture – Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Best Actress – Julianne Moore, Still Alice

Best Actor – Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything

Directing – Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Best Supporting Actress – Patricia Arquette, Boyhood

Best Supporting Actor – J.K. Simmons, Whiplash

Animated Feature Film - Big Hero 6

Documentary Feature – Citizenfour

Foreign Language Film – Ida (Poland)

Adapted Screenplay – Graham Moore, The Imitation Game

Original Screenplay – Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr. & Armando Bo,Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Original Score – Alexandre Desplat, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Original Song – “Glory” from Selma

Film Editing – Whiplash

Production Design – The Grand Budapest Hotel

Sound Editing – American Sniper

Sound Mixing – Whiplash

Visual Effects – Interstellar

Cinematography – Emmanuel Lubezki, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Costume Design – Milena Canonero, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Makeup and Hairstyling – Frances Hannon and Mark Coulier, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Animated Short Film – Feast

Live Action Short Film – The Phone Call

Documentary Short Subject – Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1.

Documentary Feature Citizenfour – WinnerFinding Vivian MaierLast Days in VietnamThe Salt of the EarthVirunga

Commentary: I still can’t believe that Citizenfour even exists. It’s so incredible. A totally worthy and amazing winner.

Film Editing American SniperBoyhoodThe Grand Budapest HotelThe Imitation GameWhiplash – Winner

Commentary: Great tension, great pacing, great victory forWhiplash.

Cinematography

Emmanuel Lubezki,Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – Winner

Robert Yeoman,The Grand Budapest Hotel

Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lenczewski,Ida

Dick Pope,Mr. Turner

Roger Deakins,Unbroken

Commentary: When you make a movie that’s basically in one full shot, you’re going to win best Cinematography. That’s just how it is. And it’s totally warranted. Also, this is Lubezki’s second Oscar in a row.

Production DesignThe Grand Budapest Hotel – WinnerThe Imitation GameInterstellarInto the WoodsMr. Turner

Commentary:The Grand Budapest Hotelwins another, in a sure fire sign it’s taking most of the tech awards. The production design in the movie is absolutely magnificent so it’s 100% well deserved.